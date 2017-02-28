Inspectors take Crown Heights practice out of special measures

A town centre medical practice previously criticised for leaving patients “at risk of harm” has been taken out of special measures by inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) released a scathing report last July that blasted Crown Heights Medical Centre as “inadequate”.

Inspectors from the health regulator handed the practice, in Dickson House, Alencon Link, the worst possible overall rating following a surprise visit on May 4.

As well as ruling that “systems were not in place to keep patients safe”, leadership at Crown Heights was also heavily criticised, with the service being told to improve or face being closed down as a result.

And the CQC has ruled in its latest report that positive strides have been taken at the practice, with management now being regarded as “good” where it had been rated inadequate before.

Chief inspector Professor Steve Field said: “The practice had a clear vision and strategy to deliver high quality care and promote good outcomes for patients.

“Staff were clear about the vision and their responsibilities in relation to this.”

The inspection on November 29 found that, while progression had been made to make the service safer for patients, it still “requires improvement” to reach the right standard.

Professor Field added: “Risks to the safe care of patients were more clearly managed, with the exception of the storage of vaccines.

“Staff assessed patients who attended the practice had their needs and delivered care in line with current evidence based guidance.

“However, not all patients with long term care needs had a regular assessment.

“I am taking this service out of special measures.

“This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by this service.”

Of the other three key points being assessed, Crown Heights was praised for being caring, as well as for being responsive to people’s needs, although it was still told to improve the effectiveness of the service.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “The Crown Heights Partnership is delighted that, following a recent CQC re-inspection, the surgery has been taken out of special measures.

“We are pleased that the CQC have commented positively on the changes the surgery has made during the seven months between our two inspections in 2016.

“Two areas were identified by the CQC as requiring improvement during our November inspection.

“We accept their findings in full and have implemented change to address both of these issues.

“We are now confident that the CQC’s concerns will be resolved.”