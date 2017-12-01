Inspirational businesses shine

A glittering awards night in Basingstoke proved hard work really does pay off.

Local businesses were recognised for their innovation and success at the Inspire 17 Awards at Hampshire Court Hotel, Chineham, last week.

The awards had a record-breaking number of entries from all over North Hampshire, with Basingstoke businesses collecting major awards.

Ahead of the night, judges toured business premises and learned all about the nominated parties before making a decision on the most deserving winners.

Felicity Edwards, managing director of Destination Basingstoke, which organises the event, said: “It has been a fantastic celebration of our business community, the judges really enjoyed learning about the journey that some of our most successful businesses have taken to become award winners. It demonstrates very clearly that North Hampshire is a great place for business to thrive.”

Connective Chiropractic, based at Winchester Road, was one of the big winners of the night, recognised with the award for new business of the year.

The business was praised for its ‘sound and detailed’ business planning.

Basingstoke Sports Trust won the business and community award for its ‘impressive’ programme of projects that make sport and healthy living regimes ‘accessible to all’.

L. Hunt and Sons, a family haulage and storage company, was awarded the family business of the year, recognising its ability to manage ‘complex family relations’ and build a successful and ‘truly inspiring’ business.

Petra Jewellery, based at the Viables craft centre, was also recognised for its success in the service excellence category, recognising its ‘real personal touch’ that makes customers want to come back.

Vuepoint solutions, a software company, won the award for innovation of the year for ‘revolutionising the market’.

Hook-based IWaste won the accolade for small business of the year, while Driven International was recognised as the international business of the year.

Former England rugby player and TV pundit David Flatman helped compere the ceremony, as a supporter of Heartburn Cancer UK, the charity partner for the evening.