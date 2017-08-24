Inspirational Karl in training for mountain challenge

An inspirational blind Basingstoke man is to climb one of the highest peaks in the UK.

Karl Greatorex, from Popley, is to scale Mount Snowdon in Wales in a 3,560ft trek to the summit on September 12, to raise funds for Helping Hands for the Blind and Open Sight, to thank them for their help.

The 27-year-old said: “My left eye has been blind since birth and four year ago, my retina in my right eye detached and I had to have reconstructive surgery and in November of last year, it slipped again – causing me to lose my sight permanently.

“With that came a lot of depression and anxiety and it has caused me a lot of emotional pain and obviously being such a mountain to overcome, I’m finally able to able to say that I’m getting over it with the help of Helping Hands.

“I wanted to give back to the people that have helped me and what a better way than to put everything into perspective to battle my depression and anxiety, overcoming that mountain by literally overcoming a mountain.”

The ex-John Hunt of Everest School and Queen Mary’s College student will be accompanied on his Snowdon climb by good friend Chris Colombat, and the duo have been working hard in the gym in training and preparation.

Karl said: “I’ve been training down at Fitness First in Chineham getting myself into actual shape because I’d managed to put on a decent amount of weight because of the depression and anxiety.

“Before I found Helping Hands, I just kind of locked myself away because I didn’t really feel like there was much I could do.

“It kind of opened my eyes, so to speak.

“The way I see it is that my detriment is turning in to an actual positive now as I’m aiming to inspire people that just because you have a disability, doesn’t mean it is the end of the world because being told I couldn’t work anymore and finding it so difficult to get out was traumatising.”

He added: “I’m feeling absolutely wonderful, I’m excited and it’s something I want to do and it’s a personal journey for myself.”

Visit localgiving.org/fundraising/snowgivingup to donate to Karl’s trek.