Inspirational women join for women’s day

A Basingstoke entrepreneur joined Maria Miller for a reception at Downing Street to mark International Women’s Day last week.

Catherine Waters-Clark, founder of Basingstoke charity Inspero, attended the event at No. 11 Downing Street on Thursday with the MP to celebrate the role of women in business.

The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, hosted the reception for women entrepreneurs from around the country.

Catherine founded Inspero in May 2012 to work with young people, particularly those from disadvantaged communities in Basingstoke, to inspire them to achieve in life.

The charity supports young people and their families to lead healthy lifestyles by learning about food and the integral role it plays in their lives.

Inspero promotes healthy eating and living through their food growing, baking and cooking programmes: Love2Grow:Love2Bake:

Love2Cook.

Catherine said: “I was delighted to attend the reception at No. 11 with Maria and meet with many other inspiring business women from around the country.”

Mrs Miller said: “I was pleased to welcome Catherine to the reception to celebrate the role of women in business.

“Basingstoke is one of the top 10 centres of business in the south-east, and it is local businesswomen in smaller businesses who I find incredibly inspiring – people like, Catherine Waters-Clark, who founded Inspero to help children understand where their food comes from and how they can cook it.”

In February, Mrs Miller spoke in the House of Commons to celebrate the work done by women in Basingstoke.

During her speech in the debate ‘Vote 100 and International Women’s Day’, Mrs Miller said Hampshire is “incredibly privileged” to have Olivia Pinkney running Hampshire Constabulary, one of only four female chief constables in the country.

Mrs Miller said she was “hugely proud” of Hampshire Hospitals chief executive Alex Whitfield, Basingstoke business owner Beryl Huntingdon, and Headway Basingstoke founder Evelyn Vincent.

She also recognised Muffin’s Dream Foundation’s Charlie Porter, theatre artistic director Mary Swan, Jo Stoker of St Michael’s Church and the Basingstoke Town ladies football team.

She added: “The only thing that limits [young women] in this world is their imagination.”