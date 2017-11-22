Inspiring women to take on more senior roles

Basingstoke’s MP helped launch a series of events encouraging more women into senior roles within the police.

Maria Miller welcomed Hampshire’s Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney, one of four women in the country who hold the senior police role, to launch a series of Inspiring Women events.

At the event in Basingstoke, the Chief Constable spoke about her journey through the ranks and talked about the challenges of encouraging more women into senior roles within the police.

Ms Miller said: “I am looking forward to welcoming other guest speakers and am certain that the Inspiring Women series will encourage women to apply for roles in areas which they have not previously considered.”

The event was hosted by Basingstoke-based company ENI Engineering.

A range of professionals from Basingstoke businesses and charities attended and took part in a Q&A covering a wide range of topics including flexible working, representation of women on boards and under representation of women in key positions.