International Ballet in Basingstoke

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, accompanied by The Russian State Ballet Orchestra, perform three of the very best ballets at The Anvil – Swan Lake on Monday 25 February, La Fille mal gardée on Tuesday 26 February, and The Nutcracker on Wednesday 27 February.

Swan Lake is one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time, brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision, to the spellbound purity of the swan queen Odette as she flutters with emotional intensity. The dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

La Fille mal gardée remains one of the oldest ballets still regularly performed. A gentle tale of love thwarted, unrequited and found, and a masterpiece of comedy. With plenty of ribbons, romance and rivalry, La Fille mal gardée conjures up a world of pastoral simplicity where a farm boy woos a flirty farmer’s daughter and they find inventive ways to avoid her mother. Complete with virtuoso pas de deux, maypole and clog dances, this classic ballet will send you home happy.

The Nutcracker is the most famous of fantasy ballets and begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems: toy dolls spring to life literally off the set, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince, and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins…

Formed in 1981, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and unusual depth. The soloists and corps de ballet are superb, and never fail to delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and dazzling costumes.