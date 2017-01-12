Investigation into AWE policing shortfalls criticised

An internal review of an investigation into policing shortfalls at AWE Burghfield has criticised the way junior officers were made scape goats for failings there.

Papers released under the Freedom of Information Act revealed concerns about the way the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Police’s investigation was conducted.

The investigation took place between September 2013 and March 2016, after it was discovered that routine patrols weren’t being carried out, and in some cases, officers had been sleeping on the job.

A total of 66 officers were investigated, with six sacked after being found to have committed gross misconduct, while 25 resigned over the matter, and 19 had to attend misconduct hearings.

But the review into the investigation found that no-one above the rank of sergeant was disciplined over the matter, and it didn’t address the root cause of the problems.

Eamon Keating, the Defence Police Federation’s national chairman, said: “We have been deeply concerned at how this investigation has been conducted.

“The force has acted punitively against officers, while failing to take responsibility for the supervision that contributed to this issue.”

A spokesman from the MoD said: “MoD police officers are held to the highest standards, and on the rare occasion when these are not met, disciplinary action is taken.

“There was never any threat to the safety or security of the AWE Burghfield or Aldermaston sites.”