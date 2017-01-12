Latest
Investigation into AWE policing shortfalls criticised

About the author

Adam Flinn

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

#Basingstoke rotary club confirmed as one of the main sponsors for art project honouring Jane Austen… https://t.co/xZbGBXgTLC
28 mins ago
Defence Police Federation express concerns over handling of investigation into police shortfalls at AWE… https://t.co/l9oa3CN7vf
31 mins ago
Popley public urged to have say on which community projects they think deserve grants of up to £1,000 #Basingstoke… https://t.co/K6Y8VsbHf6
34 mins ago
Charity calls on residents to volunteer 1 hour of their time a week to help elderly or disabled people #Basingstoke… https://t.co/EPvkUFdvfv
38 mins ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR