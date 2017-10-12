Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old girl

An investigation has been launched after reports of a 16-year-old girl being sexually assaulted in a wooded area off Pack Lane.

It is understood to have happened sometime between 10pm and 10.40pm on Monday, before the girl walked towards Buckland Parade where the incident was reported.

Police have launched an investigation to establish what happened.

Detective Sergeant Dawn White said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Pack Lane/Winchester Road area that night.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44170392509.