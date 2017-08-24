Investigation launched after man discovered with serious injuries

Police are trying to work out how a man found with serious injuries to his head, legs and hands in a Basingstoke street came to be injured.

The 21-year-old man was discovered in Westray Close, Oakridge at 10.44pm last night (Wednesday).

He was taken to the North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke to be treated, where his injuries were said not to be life threatening.

At this stage, Hampshire Constabulary is linking the incident to a robbery a few hours later at around 1.25am.

A 16-year-old boy and 46-year-old woman were walking between Churchill Way and Sinclair Drive when they were assaulted by an unknown man and had a handbag stolen.

Neither victim suffered any serious injury.

The man was described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information relating to either incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 101. Quote reference number 44170327185 for Westray Close and 44170327272 for Sinclair Drive.