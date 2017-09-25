Ironing board and false teeth among items left behind on the train

An ironing board, barrister’s wig and a giant doughnut are among the stranger items to have been lost on South Western trains over the last six weeks.

Thousands of items have been accumulated by the rail operator’s lost property office since the new franchise came into operation.

Among the most common items to be left behind are coats, umbrellas, keys, wallets, purses and glasses, but there have also been some more unusual finds, including a pirate flag with pole, a leather lounge chair and a pair of false teeth.

Michael Pugh, customer experience manager at Waterloo station – where all the lost property ends up – said: “Our staff from across the network work hard to ensure passengers are reunited with their belongings.

“However we would encourage everyone to check they have their belongings before they leave our trains.

“Keys, phones and wallets are always such a pain to lose but it’s the sentimental items that really cause problems for passengers.”

Anyone who has left something on the train can contact the lost property office on 020 7401 7861, or through southwesternrailway.com.