Island trip is no paradise for beaten Bountymen

A long trip home from the Isle of Wight was made even longer for Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club (BNHCC) as they went down by three wickets to Ventnor.

The loss saw the Bountymen lose ground on Southern League Division One leaders Calmore Sports.

On their first visit to the Islanders, BHNCC were put into bat by Ventnor and openers Dan Belcher and Max Harsham made a steady start.

Harsham was dismissed for 16, caught by James Cheek off the bowling of George Willis, before captain Mitch Stokes went for a duck, again caught by Cheek off the bowling of Adam Wilson.

This left Basingstoke on 38-2 and it was 59-3 when Chris Froud (11) was caught by Toby Corbin from Rob Snell’s bowling. Snell struck again, trapping Belcher (38) LBW, leaving BNHCC 74-4.

A superb partnership of 95 between Bradley Neal (43) and David Griffiths (52) got the visitors to 169-5 but Basingstoke collapsed to 187 all out from 43.3 overs.

Pick of the Ventor bowlers were Adam Wilson (4-29) and Scaughn Van Greunen (3-33). In reply, Ventnor got off to a flyer with openers James Cheek and Ben Duggan putting on a first wicket partnership of 81.

This was eventually broken when Ben Duggan was caught by Joe Oates off the bowling of Martyn James for 40.

Cheek eventually fell for 68 when he was caught by Max Harsham off the bowling of Matthew Thankachan.

The Basingstoke bowlers kept taking wickets at fairly regular intervals with Jamie Miller (6) the next to go, LBW to Thankachan, leaving Ventnor on 134-3.

It was 135-4 shortly after when Neil Westhorpe was LBW, this time off Ryan Connor’s bowling.

Thankachan continued to probe the Ventnor batsmen and claimed his third wicket of the day when Toby Corbin (6) was trapped LBW. Ventnor were now 152-5 and it was 169-7 when they lost two wickets in quick succession.

However it was not meant to be for BNHCC as a superb 50 not out from Van Greunen, adding to his good bowling figures, and Rob Snell (6 not out) guided Ventnor to their victory in 41.3 overs.

Next week, Basingstoke will travel to league leaders Calmore Sports, in what is a must-win for the Bountymen.

Elsewhere, fellow division one side Hook and Newnham Basics lost by six wickets to the league leaders, and slip to fifth in the standings.

But in Division 2, Hartley Wintney enjoyed a dominant 199-run victory against Sparsholt to go third in the table.