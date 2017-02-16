Tara Palmer-Tomkinson didn’t have a brain tumour, insists sister

Basingstoke-born It Girl Tara Palmer-Tomkinson did not die from a brain tumour – her sister has confirmed.

An inquest into the 45-year-old socialite’s untimely death yesterday ruled that she had suffered from a perforated ulcer at her West London flat on February 8.

Reality TV star Palmer-Tomkinson revealed in November that she had been receiving treatment for a growth on her pituitary gland, with some believing that this may have contributed to her death.

But Santa Montefiore this week took to Twitter to insist her sister did not have a brain tumour, while also rubbishing reports that the Prince of Wales was her godfather were also false.

She said: “I’ve been so touched by the warm response to Tara’s death.

“Thank you from the whole family.

“But I’d like to clarify a couple of points.

“Today the coroner’s report states that Tara died of natural causes – a perforated ulcer.

“She did not have a brain tumour.

“Contrary to some reports, Tara was not the goddaughter of HRH the Prince of Wales.

“Tara’s good friends & family know that she was in high spirits in her last days. “She had plans, trips and had written a moving new song.”

Palmer-Tomkinson grew up in the 1,200-acre Dummer Grange estate, near Basingstoke, and became extremely close with members of the royal family, after her father taught Prince Charles how to ski.

The Prince of Wales insisted he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the death of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star, with a host of celebrities and members of the public also paying their respects.

And the Palmer-Tomkinson family thanked the public for their well wishes, while also confirming in a statement that the original It Girl’s funeral would take place on February 27.

They said: “We would like to thank the many people who have contacted us about Tara following her untimely death.

“It has been a source of great comfort to know how loved she was by so many people.

“Tara died peacefully in her sleep due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis.

“Those that knew and were close to Tara knew that there was no retreat to a ‘dark place’ as some have disappointingly sought to suggest.

“In the last few weeks Tara was happy, positive and making plans for when she recovered her health.

“As usual she had been busy with the friends and family she loved, and who loved her in return.

“We will miss Tara very much and will never forget the joy, love and humour she bought to our lives.”