It is a truth… Austen is one of best-loved authors in the world

The life-size bronze sculpture of Basingstoke’s much-loved author was paid a visit by the country’s culture minister.

Margot James MP was welcomed by Basingstoke MP Maria Miller and together they went to see the Jane Austen sculpture which takes prides of place in Market Square.

Unveiled in the town last year by local sculptor Adam Roud, the statue marks 200 years since the Hampshire author’s death.

Mrs Miller, who worked with the Hampshire Cultural Trust to bring the project to fruition, said: “Jane Austen is a writer of worldwide repute. Born in the borough, she is a woman who broke the mould in her generation.

“It is a fitting tribute to her status not just as a local writer, but as one of the finest and most-loved authors the world has known.”

She added: “Basingstoke is delighted to make sure Jane is recognised not only in the borough but celebrates being home to the first sculpture of this world famous writer.”

Ms James said: “It was wonderful to see this beautiful sculpture – it is so fitting to see this author’s life captured in a lasting memorial.”

Austen was born in 1775 in Steventon, just a few miles outside Basingstoke, where she wrote the first draft of Pride and Prejudice.