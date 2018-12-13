The message is clear in December every year, don’t drink and drive.

Once again irresponsible and dangerous drink/drug drivers are to be targeted during the seasonal Op Holly Christmas campaign in a bid to reduce drug and alcohol related traffic collisions and to protect other road users.

However, this year’s campaign from Hampshire and Thames Valley Police is supported by an emotional video from mum Karen whose 15 year old daughter Rebecca was killed by a drunk driver. We would urge all of our readers to view her plea to drivers not to drink and drive as the consequences for Karen have been catastrophic and life changing and as she knows only too well, could be for another family this festive season. Just a few minutes to look at her story could cause many people to think twice before they get behind the wheel this Christmas.

https://t.co/Dtg2EHxMjJ

Hampshire and Thames Valley Police have joined forces with Karen to encourage drivers to know ‘It’s Not Worth the Risk’ and not to drink alcohol and/or take drugs then get behind the wheel.

Between 1st December and 1st January officers will be carrying out breath tests, drug tests and field impairment test (FIT drug tests) at every opportunity.

26% of all fatal collisions involve an impairment from drink or drugs. In Hampshire and Thames Valley region the police catch around 400 drink drivers a month.

Most drink driving offences are committed between 7pm and 7am, but the risks of driving the morning after are not always recognised by motorists.

Rob Heard, Road Safety Sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police said: “Every year officers deal with cases of drink or drug driving that directly result in families facing Christmas without loved ones. Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely; don’t let your friends and family pay the price. Friends, colleagues and family members can positively influence those around them. So we are calling on them to stop potential drink or drug drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking tragedy this Christmas.”

“We’ll be running targeted operations across the region to enforce the law on drink and drug driving: you can face a fine of up to £5000, disqualification for driving, and a long prison sentence. “I am urging people to plan ahead during the party season. Think about how you’re going to get home and don’t forget about the impact alcohol can still have the morning after. Our message is simple, don’t drink or drug drive it’s not worth the risk.”

For those unsure whether they can drive the next day, Confused.com has created a morning after calculator at www.confused.com/car-insurance/morning-after-calculator.

This tool can help drivers find out how much alcohol could still be in their system after a night of drinking and estimates how long they’ll have to wait before it leaves their body. Given almost a fifth of UK drivers find it confusing knowing how long they must wait before they can drive after having an alcoholic drink, the calculator could give some clarity before they jump behind the wheel causing danger to others.

The morning after calculator allows users to input their drink, how many glasses they have had and when they stopped drinking, to ESTIMATE when their body could be free of any trace of alcohol. However, this is a guideline only to try to educate people when it is too early to drive the next day and the best advice is simply, if you are the driver, do not drink or take drugs as it could cost you or someone else their life.

As part of Op Holly Christmas, Hamphire and Thames Valley Police are encouraging the public to report drink and drug drivers with as much information and detail as possible so they can be targeted. If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can report them on 101 or via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively there is a text number 077814 80999. If you believe the person is an immediate risk to another, call 999.