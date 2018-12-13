Jack follows Jason to Eastleigh

The following statement was released by BFC this week as news of Jack McKnight’s departure was announced.

“A bittersweet moment as we are to say a fond farewell to Jack McKnight who has agreed a terms with National League side Eastleigh FC.

Jack has been a shining example of what hard work and determination can achieve not only with his move to Eastleigh FC but also with his performances for our club.

After dislocating his shoulder in a game versus Alton Town in the early stages of pre-season. Jack’s built up his fitness levels and following five substitute appearances in August, Jack made his first start of the season on the 18th September against Farnborough and has been an immovable object ever since, picking up two player of the months awards in the process.

It’s a real testament to the attitude, application and character of the boy. Whilst we are of course disappointed to lose Jack, we are proud of his continued development at our club.

Jack of course rejoins ex-Basingstoke manager Jason Bristow at Eastleigh so we know he will be well looked after. Following formal interest from a number of clubs in recent weeks, Eastleigh made their move, spoke with Jack and they have agreed terms.”

Jack notes ‘I’ve loved my time at Basingstoke Town. The club, the boys, the management and of course the fans have all been great to me. It was a decision that didn’t come easily as I love it here but it’s simply an opportunity that I can’t turn down. There’s a lot of talent in that squad that I know Martin is going to get the best out of. I’ll be keeping my eye on Town’s results for sure!’

“Jack has been superb for us.” Assistant Manager Dan Brownlie continues “It’s easy to forget his difficult start to the season but his triumphant return sums the lad up. He’s a real talent and I’ve no doubt this is only the start of a really exciting future in the game for him.”

Manager Martin Kuhl goes on to say “I’m really pleased for Jack on his move to Eastleigh. I’ve worked with Jack before as I released him as a small skinny lad from Reading Academy! He’s knuckled down and turned into a good footballing young man who I think will be a big plus for Eastleigh and we’ll of course miss him. I only wish him the very best”

The statement concluded:

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Jack for all his efforts with our club and hope that is significant rise in development continues with his new club where we are sure he’ll be a success.”