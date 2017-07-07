Jackson joins the Herd and ‘will bring so much’

BASINGSTOKE Bison have signed a hockey icon – the field hockey great Ashley Jackson.

The 29-year-old, who is Great Britain’s all-time leading scorer, has proved that he is also pretty handy on the ice as a forward, and has joined the Herd from Invicta Dynamos.

“Ashley has played sport at the highest level and will bring so much to this team,” said Bison head coach Doug Sheppard.

“He was a proven scorer last season and I feel he is another excellent signing for the club”.

The Tunbridge Wells-born player started his ice hockey career at Invicta in December 2014 and scored on his senior debut for the Gillingham-based side against the London Raiders.

He had a successful season last time out, scoring 53 points from 34 games, hitting the net 26 times.

Jackson played field hockey with some distinction for England and Great Britain, scoring 133 international goals from 234 appearances, and is acknowledged to be one of the best players in the world.

Making his debut aged 19, he has won four medals, including a gold at the 2009 EuroHockey Nations Championship, a silver in the 2010 Champions Trophy, a bronze at the Euros in 2011 and another bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The multi-talented sportsman was part of the Great Britain squad that finished ninth at the 2004 Athens Olympics, went to the Beijing Games in 2008, finished fourth in London 2012 and another ninth-placed finish in Rio last year.

Individually, Jackson has been named in the World Hockey team of the year twice in 2009 and 2010, as well as young player of the year in 2009.

He has featured in East Grinstead, HGC in the Netherlands and Holcomb hockey clubs over the years.

Away from Hockey, Jackson has played county cricket to under-18 level.