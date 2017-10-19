Jackson leaves Bison after mixed start to season

Ashley Jackson has left Basingstoke Bison by mutual consent.

The former Olympian had joined the Herd over the summer following an impressive season with Invicta Dynamos.

However Bison’s head coach Doug Sheppard has taken the decision to change his squad after enduring a mixed start to 2017/18, and follows the departure of Jaroslav Cesky last week.

Sheppard said: “We’ve had an up and down start to the season and I’ve had to look very closely at my team over the last couple of weeks to give us the best chance of carrying on the good run of form that we have recently started.

“Ashley’s come into Basingstoke and although it’s not worked out to be a long stay, I’d like to thank him for his efforts in the Herd colours this season.”

Bison have just one game this weekend, an away trip to Streatham in the league on Sunday.