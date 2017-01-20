Jane Austen tributes set to continue at Basingstoke Festival

The tributes to the borough’s most famous daughter will continue this summer at the Basingstoke Festival.

Jane Austen’s name has rightly been on the lips of just about everyone in the first few weeks of 2017 on the bicentenary of her death.

From a life-sized bronze statue commissioned of her, to a string of ‘BookBenches’ covered in images of some of her novels’ most famous characters set to fill the town, Basingstoke wants to highlight Austen’s importance to the area.

And it has now been announced that the sixth Basingstoke Festival will carry this on by following a theme of ‘born in the borough’, with Steventon-born Austen representing the jewel in the crown.

More than 140 events took place last year, with the borough council now planning for the festival to hold events celebrating the 19th century novelist when it returns between June 16 and July 9.

Deputy leader Cllr Terri Reid said: “On the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, it is only right that the 2017 Basingstoke Festival should highlight how her work still entertains and inspires people today.

“Special new pieces are being commissioned specially for the festival showing the continuing relevance of the themes in Jane’s writing.

“And the born in the borough theme gives us the opportunity to focus on the wealth of other talent we have here today.”

Keeping with the ‘home-grown’ focus, organisers are keen to ensure that as many areas as possible host a ‘Festival in the Community’ event, and especially try to bring arts and performances to underused places around the borough.

As usual, the programme will finish with free music festival Basingstoke Live, which has attracted grime MC P Money, former front man of The Specials, Neville Staple, and Mungo Jerry as headliners in recent years.

And with highlights of the 2016 festival including a 10ft tall pink robot walking through town, a sacred masked dance by Tibetan monks, and a performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cllr Reid is hoping for big things again.

She added: “Basingstoke Festival is becoming known as attracting world-renowned acts to perform, and mixing this with celebrating work created on our doorstep by local people; we really hope groups across the borough will get involved again too.”

