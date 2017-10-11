Jane painting set to bring in extra funds for Ark

After creating one of the iconic Jane Austen bookbenches, artist Lois Cordelia has put her creative talents to further use to raise money for Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

She has painted a picture of the world-famous author, which is now being sold in an online auction.

It comes after 22 bookbenches inspired by Austen – who grew up in Basingstoke and Deane – were sold for more than £95,000 last month to mark the 200th anniversary of her death.

The painting is being sold on eBay, with bids having reached £112 on Wednesday morning ahead of the finishing date on Friday.

Lois said: “I have really enjoyed being involved in the Sitting With Jane event, and am delighted that so many people have been able to visit and enjoy seeing my bookbench in Overton.

“I am also thrilled that it now has a marvellous new home in The Topiary Salon (in Old Basing).

“There was a lot of interest in the live painting that I did at the auction so I hope this additional work of art will help to raise more money for Ark Cancer Centre Charity.”

The charity is raising £5million to pay for a new cancer treatment centre to be built in Basingstoke and Deane.

Ark trustee Merv Rees said: “The charity is very grateful to Lois for her kind and generous support.”

The auction finishes at 10.45am tomorrow. To make a bid, go to ebay.eu/2ykQG3p.