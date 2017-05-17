Jarolin and Hiadlovsky depart from Bison

Basingstoke Bison title winners Tomas Hiadlovsky and Rene Jarolin will not be returning to the Herd next season.

The formidable Slovakian duo from the successful 2015/16 season made significant contributions to the club in the last two seasons.

“With the changes in the league structure this summer, we knew there were going to have to be some decisions to be taken that we did not want to make,” said Doug Sheppard, director of hockey.

“Sadly, for us and our fan base, these include the departure of Tomas and Rene.

“Both of them were great servants to our team and helped create some successful memories for our club.

“On behalf of everyone associated with the Bison organisation, I would like to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the greatest of success moving forward.”

Netminder Hiadlovsky made 91 appearances after joining the club from Edinburgh at the start of the 2015/16 season and his six league shut-outs left him just one shy of the club record.

Fan’s player of the year last season Jarolin scored 51 goals in a points haul of 116 during 96 appearances for Bison.