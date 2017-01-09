Jarolin fires four to scare off Phantoms

A sensational display by forward Rene Jarolin helped Basingstoke Bison claw back some ground on the side directly above them on Saturday.

The Slovak forward netted four goals and claimed two assists as the Herd hammered third-placed Peterborough Phantoms 6-1 at the Basingstoke Arena.

And he was once again at the heart of things the following night with three more assists, as his side beat Bracknell Bees 5-2 on the road to register their seventh four-point weekend of the campaign.

Doug Sheppard’s side could’ve been forgiven for feeling sorry for themselves going into the double-header, after a strong performance at high-flying Milton Keynes Lightning the previous Sunday only ended in a 4-3 defeat.

That saw them drop to fifth place in the English Premier League, although by the end of play on Saturday, they had leapfrogged back above the Hull Pirates.

Jarolin was the man to get the ball rolling against Peterborough with a trademark lashed effort into the net on 4:03, for the only goal of the opening period.

But by the end of the second, it was 3-1 to the hosts, as Declan Balmer and Jarolin struck again, while James Archer pulled one back for the Phantoms on 32:09.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended on 50:04 however, as Jarolin reacted quickest to a blocked Ciaran Long shot to swat the puck into the net on the powerplay to claim his hat trick.

And five minutes later, the Slovak sniper had four to his name from a Derek Roehl pass, before Tomas Karpov then made it six a minute later to add some gloss to a great performance.

Buoyed by that victory, the Herd came storming out of the traps in devastating fashion the following night, to claim a 2-0 lead just four minutes into the clash with rivals Bracknell.

Firstly Dan Scott beat netminder Alex Mettam with 61 seconds on the clock, before Daniel Davies then took advantage of the first powerplay of the night to rattle another effort into the net.

But after that strong start, the Stampede took their foot off the gas slightly, and were punished as a result, with Alex Barker and then former Bison Shaun Thompson getting on the score sheet to level the game.

From there on thought, the Herd dominated the second period with 25 shots, and were duly rewarded with goals from Roehl, Matt Towalski, and Long before 40 minutes had elapsed to round things off early.

Basingstoke are next in action at home to Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday.