Jarvis makes deadline day switch to Luton

Basingstoke Town striker Aaron Jarvis has jumped up the leagues to sign for League Two outfit Luton Town.

The 19-year old frontman, a product of the Dragons academy, cancelled his scheduled shift at Tesco to put pen to paper for the Hatters for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a one year contract after finding the net 17 times last season, his first in senior football.

“It’s absolutely amazing – a dream come true for me to sign my first professional contract for Luton,” said Jarvis, who has been at Basingstoke for four years.

“I’m exited to get out there now and meet the boys.

“I found out about it at 4pm today, then the final news at 5pm and quickly tried to make my way up here (Luton) but got stuck on the M25 in traffic, so I arrived quite late tonight but I’m glad the deal’s done now.

“I was meant to have worked my shift at Tesco tonight – but it was worth the cancel.

“I’ve not handed in my notice yet, but I will do soon!”

Basingstoke Town manager Terry Brown said: “Aaron has been with the club for four years and it’s a massive plus when we can get a boy coming through a non-league academy to be signed by a big club like Luton.

“It’s fantastic for the club.

“For the boy, he’s not the finished article by any means, but I wouldn’t like to be the centre-halves trying to mark him and Danny Hylton.

“I had Danny coming through the ranks at Aldershot as a kid, and he was a brilliantly talented boy with a proper little naughty streak in him. This boy is slightly different, but he’s seriously brave.

“He will give you absolutely everything and is definitely one for the future.”

Luton boss Nathan Jones said the signing was a “gamble”, with the view of growing Jarvis’s potential.

He said: “We look at all levels to see if we can find ones that we can develop when they come into our environment. This opportunity came up a few weeks ago and we’ve decided to go with it.

“We were going to maybe try to get Aaron in and have a real look at him first, but we weren’t able to do that so we are having a gamble.

“We think that he has real raw attributes that once we get to work with him, and once we give him a bit of an education, plus a different type of game time, he could turn into someone that could be very beneficial.

“We’ll assess him very quickly and if he impacts quickly, then we’ll keep him around. If not, we can always get him game time in terms of a loan.”