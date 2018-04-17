Join care home at right royal celebration

Fabulous finery, fancy petits fours and sparkling fizz will be on hand as a Basingstoke care home opens its doors for a royal celebration on Saturday.

Basingfield Court Residential Care Home on Huish Lane is inviting the community to make new friends and celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on Saturday between 10.30am and 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

Donning crowns and royal regalia, the Sanctuary Care home’s residents will showcase their artistic flair with a handmade piece of artwork of the Queen.

Activities leader Tracy Mercer said: “Our residents have worked so hard on their painting of the Queen and can’t wait to proudly show our visitors on care home open day.

“We really do hope people from our local community will come and join in on the fun and celebrate our monarch’s birthday.

“There will be fabulous entertainment, company and food fit for any royal.”

Saturday April 21 marks the sixth annual Care Home Open Day, when homes nationwide welcome the community to share a special day with residents.

This year’s theme is linking communities and doubles as the celebration for Sanctuary Care which also marks its 20th year of delivering care to its residents.