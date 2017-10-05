Join colourful crew as they chase down the dastardly duck

Colourful characters, amusing puppetry and catchy songs make Anim-Alphabet the perfect family show.

The fun, fast-paced story is set on Treble Clef Island, a wonderful land of music, song and dance – but there’s a problem. Calando the dastardly Duck has escaped and is threatening to steal sound forever.

Join Colin the Cockatoo on a quest to find the island animals and thwart Calando’s plans once and for all.

A waltzing elephant, a reggae frog and a Geordie jazz giraffe are just some of the zany, musical-misfits Colin meets along the way.

With the exception of Brad Clapson who portrays the protagonist Colin, the entire cast play dual (and sometimes triple) roles.

Actress Rebecca Ayres plays the adorable elephant, as well as the scaly and diva-like crocodile. Ishia Osborne is the donkey and reggae frog characters, and Jake Addley, with multiple costume changes throughout the show takes on the bear, the funky Geordie giraffe and the antagonist duck, Calando.

Not forgetting Kerry Ingram, the Olivier Award-winning actress who played Matilda in Matilda, who opens the show with MetroGnome, fills in with the various puppetry roles and regular set changes and returns to the role of MetroGnome for the inevitable happy ending.

With themes of adventure, friendship and respect, the exciting production featuring songs written by Al Sharland and Sam Swallow of The Hoosiers, is aimed at children from two to 11.

AnimAlphabet is supported by Arts Council England. The show began just over a year ago and since then has toured the UK and been a favourite with critics.

Tickets for AnimAlphabet at The Haymarket on Sunday at 2pm are £10 which includes £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website: anvilarts.org.uk.