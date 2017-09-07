Join the Queen of the Night for a Whitney tribute show

After a stunning performance at The Anvil last year, Belinda Davids will again be honouring the talent and music of Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show.

The live concert features the breath-taking vocals of Davids, accompanied by an experienced six-piece live band and dancers, in a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

The two-hour production will fill you with joy and nostalgia as you are taken on a musical journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, Queen of the Night, and more.

The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show has wowed audiences across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia and now, following its debut UK tour in 2016, the show returns due to popular demand.

For accomplished South African songstress Davids, starring in the show is the culmination of a life-long connection with the superstar to whom she pays homage.

In 2013 she beat almost 15,000 other hopefuls to take on the dream role and it was her own eternal love of Houston that prepared her for the show.

Exposed mainly to R&B and gospel as a child, Davids was innately drawn to Houston’s musical style. Singing professionally from her early teens, Houston songs became a fixture in Davids’ live shows.

“I think I’ve sung at least one Houston track in almost every live show I’ve ever performed,” she said.

Though she eventually carved out a successful career as a chart-topping solo artist and a session vocalist for artists such as The Temptations, in her earlier days Davids encountered resistance from many industry professionals who were unsure how to work with her because she looked and sounded exactly like Houston.

Now representing her idol on stage, Davids adds: “I’ve essentially prepared my whole life for this show and I feel privileged to be able to honour Whitney in such a way.”

The show takes place on Saturday, September 23 at The Anvil.

Tickets are priced £29.50. To book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.