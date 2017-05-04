Jon’s bellowing on his own for first solo tour

Jon Boden is best known as the lead singer and fiddle player of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, but he is about to set out on his first solo tour.

One of the stand out performers of traditional music of his generation, Jon has won 11 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Widely respected as an accomplished interpreter of traditional song, his musical repertoire extends far beyond the boundaries of just one genre.

This new show combines elements from the broad creative span of his career, from the self-penned songs of debut solo album Painted Lady – with a special 10th anniversary reissue of this album ahead of the tour – material from Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden, Songs From The Floodplain, and his A Folk Song A Day project in which he recorded 365 folk songs in one year.

Jon’s compelling live shows provide insight into a man of many and various talents who manages to draw audiences deeper into the worlds of traditional music and of his own highly accomplished song writing.

Jon is a master on fiddle, guitar and concertina, as well as his trademark ‘stompbox’, he is a true folk dynamo you won’t want to miss.

Throughout Jon’s music he has always had an ongoing commitment to social singing, and he’s actively promoted this via his involvement in Royal Traditions and Soundpost, two Sheffield based organisations.

As well as conquering the folk scene, he has composed music for both theatre and film, working along-side the likes of the Royal Shakespeare Company and appearing in Richard Curtis’s About Time.

Tickets for Jon Boden at The Anvil on Saturday, May 13 are priced £22, which includes £2 booking fee. For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website: anvilarts.org.uk.