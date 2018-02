Students from a Basingstoke college will help redesign rooms at an indoor trampoline centre.

Queen Mary’s College students completing diplomas in art and design won a competition after being given a project brief to transform the space at Jump Factory on Daneshill Industrial estate.

Second year art students Chloe Cadman and Lily Morris will to paint their artwork on the walls from today.

The new rooms will then be open again to the public in early March.