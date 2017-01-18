Junior school set to be expanded

Nearly £1.5million in funding has been allocated by the county council to expand a Basingstoke junior school.

The agreed changes will see the amount of places at Park View Junior School, in Pinkerton Road, increased from 300 to 360.

Hampshire County Council have approved the £1.47m plans to build a two-classroom extension, and small group teaching areas, as well as improving the play are and providing extra parking spaces.

Changes to Robert May’s School, in Hook, have also been confirmed by the authority, with a two-storey building with bridge link planned, as well as the construction of four new classrooms.

The £7.6m improvements would also see a new school entrance created, with the changes helping to accommodate a further 150 pupils.

Executive member for education, Cllr Peter Edgar, said: “Thanks to our strong track record in planning for the future, our provision of additional school places is keeping pace with continued rising demand in Hampshire.

“We pride ourselves on investing in quality school buildings that are built to be sustainable and provide a good environment for learning.

“Furthermore, our size and capacity as a local authority allows us to deliver effective economies of scale, and ensure that taxpayers receive the best possible value for money.”