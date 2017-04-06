Justin Rose ready to take on Augusta

Justin Rose will be eyeing up his first Masters title as he begins his 2017 campaign around the greens of Augusta today.

The North Hampshire golfer tees off at 3.56pm BST for his first round alongside fellow major winner Jason Day and American Brandt Snedeker, before beginning round two tomorrow at 7.03pm.

He comes into the tournament off the back of a tied 15th finish at the Shell Houston Open last weekend, ending up on seven under par.

Rounds of 67, 71, 73 and 70 earned Rose a respectable finishing position in preparation for this weekend’s action, although he was 13 shots behind overall winner Russell Henley.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed top 10 finishes in his last two Masters appearances, including finishing tied second in 2015.

A poor second round 77 hindered Rose’s chances last year, as he ended the four days on one over par, six shots off England’s Danny Willett who took the title.