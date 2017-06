World famous Kasabian visited Reading, Berkshire for an intimate & unique gig in St Laurence Church last night.

The setting was like no other and the Observer was invited along to be a part of musical history.

Serge, Tom & Co wowed the crowd with a spectacular performance including tracks from their brand new album “For Crying Out Loud”.

If you missed out on Kasabian last night then you can catch them again at Reading & Leeds 2017. For tickets please visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk