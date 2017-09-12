Kath’s dancing advice on how to make it to 100

If you want to live to 100, the secret is to “dance, dance, dance”.

That’s the advice from Kathleen Green, who celebrated reaching the milestone birthday on Sunday.

Kath, who lives at the Basingfield Court care home in Huish Lane, Old Basing, was joined by her family and close friends to mark her special day.

Born in Farnham, Kath grew up in Alton with her wartime entertainer parents, who instilled a great love for music and dance from a young age.

She married husband Tom in 1939 and had a son, Clive, who went on to perform in the West End musical Oliver.

Sadly both Tom and Clive have since passed way, but Kath’s family has blossomed to include three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Kath has always had a passion for dancing, and has also raised money for the homeless and Russian refugee children in her later years.

Asked about the secret to a long life, Kath said: “Always be inquisitive, always help others and dance, dance, dance.”

Tracy Mercer, activities leader at the care home, said: “Kath is a lovely lady who still has the most wonderful zest for life.

“She has a fantastic dry sense of humour and is sharp as a tack. She is a pretty amazing lady.”