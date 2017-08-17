Kayleigh finds new role as mentor for the CAB

An inspirational woman who left school when she was 14 and ended up sofa-surfing has turned her life around thanks to an innovative new project at Basingstoke Citizens Advice Bureau.

Kayleigh Peacock is now a peer mentor with Basingstoke CAB’s What Works Project, which aims to engage young people between the ages of 16 and 24 in understanding their finances.

She said: “I had quite a troubled childhood, like a lot of people do, but I left school when I was 14 and at 16, entered into a really bad relationship and found myself sofa surfing at the age of 28.

“When I was 29, I moved into the YMCA and was desperate for a job.”

While there she met Di Lewis from Basingstoke CAB, who encouraged Kayleigh to get involved in the project.

The service aims to advise young people about saving, budgeting and having better control of their money and has been funded through a grant from the Money Advice Service.

Currently, the CAB is trialling three different methods to deliver the scheme: either through peer mentoring, a traditional course and through social media.

Kayleigh said she had improved so much as a person and learnt how to manage her money more effectively as a result of the project.

She said: “I remember when I first started, Di asked me what kind of money person I was and my response was ‘I do not save’.”

This has all changed and Kayleigh is now educating the next generation in how to manage their money more effectively

She added: “I’m also a lot more confident in my abilities and am also training to be a gateway advisor at the Citizen’s Advice.”

Almost 12,500 people were helped by Basingstoke’s CAB during the last year.

It is an independent charity that receives no Government support and aims to help people resolve legal, money and other problems by providing a high-quality, impartial and confidential advice service from their offices in the Discovery Centre.

For details, see basingstokeandtadleycab.org.uk.