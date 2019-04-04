The latest in a series of events to keep ice in Basingstoke saw a large crowd of protestors gathered outside the Civic Buildings ahead of the council meeting on Thursday 28 March.

At the full council meeting, ice rink campaigners used public question time to seek reassurance over the condition of the rink, which is run by Planet Ice and has recently undergone an inspection by building surveyors.

They further called for a meeting with councillors and other stakeholders to discuss its future.

Cllr Rob Golding said the surveyor’s report was still in a draft form and investigations were on-going. He did confirm if the rink had been found to be unsafe the council would have closed it.

A spokesperson from the group stated: “There was a large gathering of all rink users; ice hockey; synchronised skaters, casual users and Basingstoke’s only speed skater, Peter Carr. All trying to impress on local Councillors how important the rink is too many, many people of the Borough and beyond. Unfortunately, the meeting was disappointing, the users’ of the ice rink are no further forward.”

Sally Cashman Chair of the Ice User Forum concluded: “We, on the Ice Users Forum, are fed up with the delays. But we and the rink users are not going away, we will keep campaigning and asking questions until we achieved our aim to keep ice in Basingstoke.”