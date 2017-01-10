Keep warm during the cold snap

People across Basingstoke and Deane are being encouraged to stay safe and warm, in anticipation of a drop in temperature later this week.

The borough council is helping to spread the word about the health cost of being cold, and about the ways in which people can keep themselves and their homes warm.

Residents worried about the temperature in their house should avoid staying still for more than an hour, should have regular hot drinks, and also eat at least one hot meal a day.

The council also urges members of the public to wear lots of thin layers to keep warm, as opposed to thick clothes, while reminding people that closing the curtains at dusk will ensure homes are kept warm.

Cabinet member for regulatory services, Cllr Hayley Eachus, said: “We are working hard to make sure that residents don’t have to be cold this winter.

“It can be extremely dangerous, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, very young children and those who are disabled or who have a long-term illness.

“We know that often households don’t have the funds available to make the energy efficiency improvements they would like, in order to improve the warmth of their home and reduce energy bills.”