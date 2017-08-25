Keep your mobile in the glove box, council advises motorists

Hampshire County Council has thrown its weight behind a national campaign highlighting the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving.

The national THINK! campaign encourages motorists to put their phones in the glove box or risk a £200 fine and six penalty points on a driving licence – introduced earlier this year in March.

If the offence is deemed to be so bad or the fixed penalty notice for £200 is refused, then there is potential for court action which could result in large fines – the maximum being £1,000 or £2,500 if driving a bus or goods vehicle.

Rob Humby, the county council’s executive member of environment and transport, said: “People are four times more likely to be in a crash if they use their mobile phone while driving.

“All drivers need to give their full attention to the roads at all times, or the consequences can be severe.

“Safety must come first for everyone on our roads, and calls and text messages can wait.”

It is illegal to use a handheld mobile when driving, which includes using a phone to follow a map, read a text or social media.

This also applies even when stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

When supervising a learner driver, it is also illegal to use a phone.

Reaction times are two times slower if you text and drive and if you drink drive this increases to three times when using a handheld phone behind the wheel.

Even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a crash.

The advice from the AA is to stop or leave the call to voicemail – even if you have a hands-free phone.

If you must talk and have a hands-free phone, keep conversations short and simple or say that you’ll find a safe and legal place to stop and phone back.