Kelly braves the shave to help bereavement charity

A 43-year-old woman shaved her hair off to raise nearly £5,000 for a charity close to her heart.

Kelly Freeman, from Basingstoke, braved the shave at her local Sainsbury’s in memory of her dad who died when she was only three years old.

She raised £4,950 for her efforts for the charity Child Bereavement UK, which helps support children and parents going through a loss.

Speaking about the decision to go ahead with the shave, she said: “I’m scared of heights so knew I didn’t want to do an abseil or jump out of a plane, but my hair will grow back.”

Kelly said she knew she had to do something for the charity as she did not have the same form of support available to her when she was younger.

She said: “Child Bereavement UK wasn’t around when I was younger and I’m sure there are so many other people who would benefit from support, if they knew the charity existed.”

Ruth Sanger, regional fundraising and communications manager at Child Bereavement UK said: “We are so grateful to Kelly for choosing to shave her head in aid of Child Bereavement UK; a fantastic way to raise funds and awareness. Without public support, we wouldn’t be able to help families to rebuild their lives when a child dies or when a child grieves.”

In a charity double whammy, Kelly’s hair has been given to the Little Princess charity so it can be turned into a wig for someone going through chemotherapy.