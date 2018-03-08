Kempshott elect new councillor

More than a fifth of residents in Kempshott turned out for last Thursday’s (March 1) by-election despite the fierce weather conditions.

Conservative candidate Tony Pullar (commonly known as Tony Capon) was declared the new councillor for the ward after winning with 686 votes, over 300 more than Labour Party candidate.

The results of the by-election were announced at the civic offices on Friday.

Cllr Capon, 28, stood for election in the ward after former Basingstoke and Deane mayor Cllr Rita Burgess died at the age of 74 on December 3 last year.

The by-election was called for the vacant seat on December 19.

Cllr Capon, who admitted it was a hard fought campaign, said: “Labour had a good turnout and I knew it wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.”

He added that traffic and road infrastructure were key issues that were raised by residents during the campaign “time and time again”.

Cllr Capon was particularly proud of the “community spirit” of Kempshott, which he said would fit in with his own ethos due to his background in volunteering and community support.

Grant Donohoe of Labour received a total of 366 votes, the best result Labour have had in the ward since 1999 and doubling their vote share to 31 per cent.

Mr Donohoe said on Facebook: “First of all a really big thank you to all those that got out and voted in Thursday’s appalling weather. It was heartening to meet so many of you at the polling station.

“Secondly, congratulations to Tony Capon.

“Tony and his colleagues accepted many of our proposals and promised to deliver on them. So let’s see what happens.

The Liberal Democrat candidate, Stavroulla O’Doherty, came third with 113 votes.

The turnout for the election was 1167 (20.57 per cent) of an electorate of 5,672.

Two ballot papers were rejected as being unmarked or wholly void for uncertainty.