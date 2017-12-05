Key of the door for new centre

The keys to a highly-anticipated £760,000 community centre have been officially handed over to local groups from Beggarwood.

The modern centre at Beggarwood Park, which will include rooms for meetings and events as well as a community café, will open to the public at a later date.

Members of Hatch Warren and Beggarwood Community Association now have access to the new facility after a special ceremony with Basingstoke and Deane borough councillor Simon Bound.

The cabinet member for communities gave the keys to the new facility to the chairman of the association Karen Coomber, and Father Michael Smith, chair of Beggarwood Community Centre last week.

Cabinet member for communities, Cllr Bound said: “I am delighted to officially hand over the keys to this wonderful new community centre to local people and wish the association every success for the future. Residents, from the very young to the elderly, will benefit greatly from the facility. A range of activities will be on offer and many types of events can be enjoyed in this park setting.”

Local people will be able to have their say on how the new centre will be run and will be able to book the facility for activities or events such as birthday parties.

Volunteers are also being sought to help manage the centre.

Cllr Bound added: “I would urge anybody who is interested in having their say on how the facility is managed to become a trustee or volunteer to help to ensure that the centre continues to prosper in the years ahead.”

A full timetable of activities at the centre will be unveiled soon.

The contemporary building has been constructed with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council funding of £760,000, received from developer contributions.

For more information, or to volunteer as a trustee, email office@hatchwarren.org or visit www.beggarwood.org.