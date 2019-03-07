Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi ‘2’

By Tony Yates

For me, the Kia Sportage is one of the best compact SUV/crossovers on the market that you can buy right now – and is currently selling really well in the UK thanks to Kia getting everything right. The new updated Sportage you see before here has been given a refreshed makeover – which has led to loads of changes taken place such as; upgraded infotainment system, active driver aids, cutting-edge EcoDynamics, an efficient new 1.6L ‘U3’ diesel powerplant – along with all petrol engines now featuring particulate filters. Of course this is just a quick summary of what’s new – and there are load more features to talk about later on – but for now, let’s get on with this weeks review of the wonderful new Kia Sportage.

Power and efficiency

The grade ‘2’ version I currently have on test looks sportier than the previous model and all models now benefit from a more premium look and feel to the interior – add in a 1.6 GDi petrol engine with 130bhp and 161Nm of torque – and it all begins to make sense. I also happen to like this engine a lot and the fuel economy figures are even better than most coming in at around 39.8mpg (combined) and with a decent top speed of around the 113mph. OK, it’s not the quickest in the range – but, it’s still a great engine. My only gripe really is I wish it had a little bit more torque – that for me would help the new Sportage feel that little bit more urgent on the road.

On the road

As with the previous model – the Sportage rides our roads in all its glory – while feeling very planted and managing all the bumps and potholes with utter ease. There are also no dramas and it feels very well settled into the corners. The Kia engineers have done a proper job getting the new Sportage to handle well and you can feel exactly what the road is doing beneath you – while Kia’s onboard safety features keep it all present and correct, even in the event you get it all wrong. This is a big plus point for me and where Kia always gets it right – by you giving more active driver aids which is a big plus point for the Sportage.

Design and technology

The grade ‘2’ trim level is good – and you can see where Kia has gone and done one better than most in the form of a sporty theme on the outside – which also continues inside the cabin with good quality upholstery, along with decent cabin materials that you would only expect to see in some higher priced models from other manufacturers.

You also get a decent amount of equipment such as; 17” alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, automatic light control, high gloss black ‘diamond’ mesh radiator grille, LED daytime running lights, rain sensing front wipers, cruise control & speed limiter, remote central door locking, all-round electric windows, 6 speaker audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB port, 7” touchscreen satellite navigation, reversing camera system and rear parking sensors.

Plus; Lane Keep Assist System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Attention Warning, Electronic Stability Control, ABS & EBD, High Beam Assist, Hill-start Assist Control, Intelligent Stop-and-Go, Twin Front & Side Airbags and Twin Curtain Airbags with Roll-over Sensor.

To sum up: Go out right now and see for yourself what the new Sportage has to offer. A great compact SUV/crossover.

Standard car price from £22,405.