Kids join patients to create Christmas artwork

A group of children from a Tadley school have teamed up with patients at Basingstoke hospital to create some festive artwork.

Pupils from Burnham Copse Primary School wrote a letter to their teacher to say they wanted to take part in a health education initiative, called The Hawthorn Project.

And after 10 pupils were selected, the children were paired up with patients who have life-limiting illnesses to create a piece of Christmas-related art, which was then unveiled at St Michael’s Hospice, in Aldermaston Road.

The project took place over the course of four weeks, in a bid to help children talk about death, loss, and bereavement, by dispelling taboos around the subject, while also raising awareness of the hospice, and palliative care team.

Caroline Nash, who manages Hampshire hospitals’ Volunteer Befriending Service, said: “It proved to be a rewarding experience for everyone, with each person taking something slightly different away from it.

“The Hawthorn Project has been running for two years, but this is the first time that we have paired pupils with patients through our befriending service.

“Some of the patients were anxious and nervous to begin with, but by the end of the project they were telling me that it had been a wonderful experience, while the children really enjoyed it as well.”