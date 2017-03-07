Kids to get involved in Jane Austen tribute

School kids from eight Basingstoke and Deane schools are preparing their own special tribute to the borough’s most famous daughter.

A number of artists are currently designing 25 different ‘BookBenches’ to commemorate the work of Steventon-born novelist Jane Austen.

Each of the benches, which will be shaped like an open book, will be unveiled across Basingstoke this summer as part of a celebration to mark 200 years since Austen’s death.

And youngsters from eight primary schools from across the borough are now set to get involved with Destination Basingstoke’s ‘Sitting With Jane’ project by designing and painting their own smaller BookBenches.

Pupils from Marnel Junior School, Rucstall Primary School, Cliddesden Primary School, The Priory School, North Waltham Primary School, Overton C of E Primary School, Brighton Hill Community School and The Costello School will all be involved.

Head of operations at the National Literacy Trust, Rosemary Thomas, said: “This is a fantastic project for schools in Basingstoke that will help to inspire pupils.”