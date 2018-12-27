Kilted marathon man completes challenge

This month, Gerry Dooner, IT Analyst for local foodservice provider Bidfood in Basingstoke, ran his final half marathon of the year, as part of his challenge to run 12 half marathons in 12 months, all in a kilt. Over the last year, from taking part in these races, Gerry has raised £1,600 for two deserving charities.

Gerry took on the challenge in a bid to raise money for one worthy local cause close to his heart, the Southampton Children’s Hospital Charity, and one national charity, Age UK. As part of his challenge, Gerry ran each race in a traditional Scottish kilt as a reflection of his Scottish heritage. Gerry’s final marathon of the year took place on December 9th in Milton Keynes, where he completed the race in his best time of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Discussing the challenge, Suzie Simmons, Head of Fundraising for Southampton Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Gerry for choosing to support our charity, and to everyone else who supported Gerry in raising all the money – Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Talking about the initiative, Gerry said: “Age UK is a charity incredibly close to my heart so it was important to me to give back to an organisation which dedicates it’s time to assist the vulnerable elderly people within our society. I also chose to support the Southampton Children’s Hospital Charity to give back to those children that sadly are unable to enjoy a normal, carefree childhood. I wanted to donate to this charity to also support the staff who work tirelessly to keep a smile on the children’s faces by giving them the best possible care whilst they are in hospital.”