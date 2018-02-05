Knitting nana’s way of saying thank you

A ‘knitting nana’ is planning on celebrating her 70th birthday in a rather unique way.

Brenda Meakin is going to knit at least 70 scarves to be sold later in the year with all proceeds donated to a charity close to her heart, Crohns and Colitis UK.

The knitter from Basingstoke aims to have the scarves finished in time for winter and says her house is overflowing with wool in preparation for the challenge.

She said she wanted to give back to a support group that had helped her through her own ordeal with Crohns disease.

Mrs Meakin, who has five grandsons, said: “I was diagnosed with Crohns six years ago at the age of 63 and became very ill extremely quickly and was virtually housebound for the next two years.

“I’ve had two huge surgeries to remove half and then the rest of my colon but they have put me in remission and I’m getting on with living my life again.

“At diagnosis I was quite uninformed about the illness so I went on social media and found a support group called #getyourbellyout which has been amazing and given me so much knowledge of my disease. The group also fundraises for CCUK and I want to give something back.

“I love knitting and decided to incorporate that love with the fact that it’s a big year for me as I will be 70 in April.”

She said she has so far completed 18 scarves, and has raised £45 out of a target of £200.

She added: “I’ve always loved knitting but when I was really poorly the fatigue that comes with Crohns took that pleasure away from me so it is very special to me that I can do this challenge. I’ve been potentially offered tables to sell the scarves when they’re all done and I’m already getting offers to sell online so hopefully my idea will be successful.”

CCUK aims to raise awareness and help around 300,000 people in the UK who are suffering from inflammatory bowel disease.