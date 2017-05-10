Labour, UKIP and Green candidates revealed for Basingstoke

It’s a word we keep hearing time and time again – Brexit.

And it featured heavily as the next candidates for Basingstoke at next month’s general election were revealed.

Terry Bridgeman, a retired maintenance engineer with the Metropolitan Police, will be standing for Labour, while UKIP once again chose local businessman Alan Stone to be their candidate.

The Green Party has chosen Richard Winter.

Mr Stone said he was looking forward to the election and wanted to scrutinise Maria Miller.

“I’m going to thoroughly enjoy it,” he said.

“It’s going to be good to actually stand up next to Maria Miller and get her to be accountable for some of the things she has and hasn’t done since the last election.”

There was concern from the UKIP candidate that the Conservatives “are not going to come out with a decent Brexit” and he also claimed there “is a large percentage of the Basingstoke population that would not believe in Jeremy Corbyn and certainly do not believe in Maria Miller” that potentially could vote for UKIP.

“I think UKIP will be needed again in the future and certainly the voters that are out there that have voted for me personally or the party in the past need somewhere to put their cross” he added.

Mr Stone said his priorities, if elected, would be to bring business, manufacturing and council housing “back into Basingstoke”.

Mr Bridgeman has been a member of the Labour Party for over 40 years and works in Basingstoke. He is also a Rushmoor district councillor.

“The Labour Party has got as good a chance as anybody,” he said.

“This election is turning into a mini-referendum on Europe.

“We’ve got serious problems with housing shortages, homelessness, the NHS isn’t as good as it should be, education and we’ve got this problem with not being able to fund social care – this is what the Labour Party will be fighting for.”

The Green Party also announced Richard Winter as their candidate on Tuesday evening.

He is the chairman of the Basingstoke and Deane Green Party, and has lived in the town for most of his life.

The Observer has so far been unable to contact Mr Winter for comment.

The candidates will join Maria Miller for the Conservatives, and John Shaw for the Liberal Democrats, in fighting for the Basingstoke seat.