Lambert strikes late to hand ‘Stoke win

A last minute try from Dave Lambert helped Basingstoke RFC seal the win in a dramatic end to a forgettable match.

In a game that only featured two converted tries and a single penalty, ‘Stoke stayed firm at the back to emerge with a 10-7 win at Battersea Ironsides.

That result means that Basingstoke have now won nine of their last 10 matches in London 3 South West, although that is still only enough to maintain their position in fourth, following a poor start to the season.

A hat trick in the final seconds from Lambert way back in October at Old Tiffinians helped galvanise his side to start that imperious run, as he dived over the line to seal an amazing 43-39 win.

And Basingstoke’s top scorer was at it again in London on Saturday, as with barely anytime left on the clock, and following a successful line out, he deceived the whole Battersea defence with a dummy while at scrum half to dot the ball down.

Take that piece of skill out of the equation, and there wasn’t much more that those in attendance will have remembered from the clash, with ‘Stoke scoring the only points of the first half through James Ephraim’s successful penalty.

But after both side’s failed to take advantage of some good play, the first real chance of the game fell to Battersea midway through the half, as a chip kick down the wing resulted in a lucky bounce falling into the right hands to make it 7-3.

This seemed to perk the hosts up, and they began to start pushing for a second try after that, but the ‘Stoke defence stood strong to win themselves a scrum on their own five-metre line.

A rare chance then saw the ball fall into Kofi Butchers hands, but his chip down the wing didn’t fall favourably, and bounced into touch, when it could’ve sent him clear.

But with time running out, and Battersea’s poor discipline presenting Gareth Hatherley-Hurford’s side with two penalties, Lambert then struck to hand Basingstoke the win.