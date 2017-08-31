Last chance to see the Jane Austen bookbenches next weekend

More than 16,000 visitors have been to north Hampshire thanks to the Sitting With Jane bookbench project.

The outdoor art portfolio, which features 24 brightly coloured bookbenches mainly scattered around Basingstoke and Deane, has turned the borough into an accessible art gallery that celebrates Jane Austen’s life in and around north Hampshire.

It ends today and thanks to a special app, 16,000 visits to bookbenches have been recorded with visitors coming from far and wide.

Sitting with Jane has helped Basingstoke become part of the global celebration of the novelist and the bicentenary of her death this year.

There is one last opportunity to see the benches after today at a special farewell event at Milestones Museum on September 9 and 10, where visitors can see them all together under one roof.

After this, 22 of them will be up for grabs at a charity auction on September 15 at the Ark Conference Centre where 75 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Ark Cancer Charity.

The auction is being organised by fine art auctioneers Andrew Smith and Son.

Merv Rees, Ark Cancer Centre Charity trustee, said: “Sitting With Jane has attracted a great deal of attention locally, nationally and internationally – and now the charity auction is set to provide a grand and fitting final chapter to this wonderful event.

“Hopefully, each of the bookbenches will raise several thousand pounds, which will make a significant difference to Ark’s campaign to help fund the new cancer treatment centre.

“If a business wants to support Ark, leave a lasting legacy, and own a unique piece of Jane Austen 200 history, then buying a bookbench is a great way to achieve all of these goals.”

Tickets to the auction cost £10, and include a welcome drink and auction catalogue.

In order to bid for one of the bookbenches, potential bidders must complete the online registration before the event by going to arkcancercharity.org/fundraising/sitting-jane, where there are also details on other aspects of the auction.