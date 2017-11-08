Last-gasp penalty saves Stoke’s blushes away from home

A last-minute Ben Wright penalty made sure Basingstoke Town avoided a sixth successive away defeat with a 1-1 draw at King’s Langley on Saturday.
The former Peterborough United striker struck after Sam Smart was tripped in the box as the Dragons extended their winless run away from home to eight matches.
It was a game that lacked explosiveness on bonfire weekend, although ‘Stoke nearly started with a bang when Sam Argent found the back of the net early on, only for the offside to deny the big striker.
Langley stopper Martin Bennett had to be alert to keep out a deflected Wright effort and a powerful shot from Argent before the former struck the bar with a lob.
Despite the away side’s pressure, Kings took the lead when Brendan Orcan struck six minutes before the break with a nice strike from inside the area.
Smart forced Bennett into a save as Terry Brown’s side chased an equaliser before the break but the second half had few chances.
Basingstoke goalie Colm McAdden produced a superb save to deny Mitchell Weiss.
The save was as impressive as it was a turning point as the home side conceded a final minute penalty.
Wright made no mistake from the spot for Basingstoke’s first away draw of the season, a result that moved them up a position to 15th in the Southern League Premier Division table.
‘Stoke are through to the third round of the Southern League Cup following a 4-1 win at Moneyfields on Tuesday.
Sam Smart’s first half strike put the away side in control by half time and Callum Bunting smashed in a second half hat-trick as the Dragons bulldozed their lower league opposition on the south coast.
Basingstoke return to league action when they host Biggleswade Town at the Camrose on Saturday.