Late eagle gets Justin Rose into the weekend

An eagle on the 18th in his second round ensured Justin Rose squeezed underneath the cut line by a single shot at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The north Hampshire golfer eventually finished in a tie for 12th place after a better showing on Saturday and Sunday, ending on five under par.

The 2017 Masters runner-up nearly didn’t make it to the weekend at all however, after languishing on four over par with one hole to play on Friday.

He had hit a level par 72 on Thursday, but then a quadruple bogey on the sixth on Friday left him with a lot of work to do.

With the cut at three over, Rose needed an eagle at the last to make it into the weekend – and somehow managed to pull it off.

He moved up the order over the weekend, with a two under round of 70 on Saturday getting him back to level par for the tournament.

He then hit a bogey-free final round of 67 to jump up the standings to joint 12th, helped by birdies on the final two holes.

Rose finished six shots behind tournament winner Alex Noren, who hit a sensational 10-under round on the final day to come from nowhere to take the victory.