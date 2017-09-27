Late goals see Basingstoke beaten by Weymouth

Two goals in the last six minutes condemned Basingstoke Town to their third league defeat in a row as they lost 3-2 against Weymouth last night.

The Dragons had led twice but threw away their advantage each time before a late penalty secured the Terras the three points.

It means Basingstoke have slipped down another place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League table, and now find themselves 13th after 10 games.

The match had started in fantastic fashion for Basingstoke as Ben Wright slotted home at the near post in the fourth minute.

Sam Smart almost added another three minutes later as he outpaced defenders Mark Cooper and Calvin Brooks to fire at the near post, with goalkeeper Mark Travers doing well to keep his effort out with his legs.

Travers was called into action again on the quarter hour mark as he gathered up as Shane Hollamby skewed the ball across the goal and ricocheting off Jack McKnight.

Weymouth started to get themselves into the game after that, forcing Basingstoke to be more defensive for the remainder of the half.

On the 59th minute the Terras had their first big chance as Brandon Goodship’s left-footed shot was saved by Aaron Holt at the near post.

But two minutes later they drew level as Ben Thomson blocked a goalline clearance straight into the net.

Parity would only last three minutes though as Smart scored from the right of the box, planting the ball past Travers.

Sam Deadfield nearly got Basingstoke a third but Travers was once again on hand to keep his side in the match.

Time was running out when Weymouth equalised for a second time in the 84th minute as Calvin Brooks collected Thomson’s cross and fired into the far left corner.

This set up an exciting finish to the match and after Dan Bayliss was judged to have fouled Thomson, Goodship stepped up to score the spot kick and steal the win.

Deadfield had an attempt late on to try and snatch a point, but saw his effort go over the bar.

After three away games in succession in the league, Basingstoke head back to the Camrose to play Redditch United on Saturday.