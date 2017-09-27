Latest
Late goals see Basingstoke beaten by Weymouth

About the author

Adam Flinn

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Basingstoke and Deane could be required to provide an extra 124 houses a year: https://t.co/39a7euX8tL
17 hours ago
Hundreds of people paid a visit to @Sherfieldblog's Family Fun Day at the weekend: https://t.co/NZqFU5a4fy https://t.co/h8QrA1mYC1
20 hours ago
It was close but two late goals saw @Basingstoke_FC beaten by @theterras last night: https://t.co/sNCSNwRYvX
21 hours ago
RT @BasingstokeCops: A339 closed between The Avenue & Whitedown Lane due to road traffic incident. One person injured. Traffic diversions a…
2 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR