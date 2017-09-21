Lauren loses her locks in support of hero niece Ivy

A Whitchurch woman has undergone a shearing to raise money for a charity that is helping her “hero” – four-year-old niece Ivy – in her battle with cancer.

Lauren Blake took part in the Big Buzz campaign for charity CLIC Sargent, which has been supporting her family while Ivy is being treated for acute lymphocytic leukaemia at Southampton General Hospital.

CLIC Sargent offers specialist support to help and guide young cancer patients and their families through the treatment process.

And Lauren has managed to raise nearly £3,000 to help them continue their work after having her long brown locks chopped off.

She said: “I’m so very pleased to have been able to do something wonderful for families like mine.

“Ivy is my hero, and I am extremely proud of her for everything that she is going through.

“I also think that to have a strong support network like CLIC Sargent is priceless – I know they have been a shoulder for my sister and voice to guide her through tough times.”

Liz Blunt, fundraising engagement manager for Hampshire at CLIC Sargent, said: “There’s no rhyme or reason why someone gets cancer when they are young and it is such a difficult time for families, which is why we want to be there as much as the family wants us to be.

“Our staff at Southampton General Hospital are very experienced and provide practical, clinical and emotional support, as well as financial support.

“We don’t receive any government funding for this vital service, so it’s thanks to tremendous supporters like Lauren that we can support families and young people with cancer.

“Lauren has done so well with raising vitally needed funds for us to be able to support the young people and their families.”

To sponsor Lauren, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/laurenblake-bigbuzz-2017.